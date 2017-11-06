Kevin Spacey is keeping his word about seeking “evaluation and treatment” — checking into a star-studded rehab center after being accused of groping young boys and grown men!
Kevin Spacey Enters Sex Addiction Therapy
1
of
4
1 of 4
Kevin Spacey is keeping his word about seeking "evaluation and treatment" — checking into a star-studded rehab center after being accused of groping young boys and grown men!
Photo credit: Getty/InStar
2 of 4
The shamed Oscar winner is following in the footsteps of Tiger Woods, David Duchovny and Harvey Weinstein at the posh center — where Spacey will be paying $36,000 a month while hoping to salvage his career after a series of shocking accusations! The complex is located outside of Phoenix, Ariz., and also hosted Eric Benet when the soul singer was trying to salvage his doomed marriage to Halle Berry.
Kevin Spacey is keeping his word about seeking "evaluation and treatment" — checking into a star-studded rehab center after being accused of groping young boys and grown men!
Photo credit: Getty/InStar
The shamed Oscar winner is following in the footsteps of Tiger Woods, David Duchovny and Harvey Weinstein at the posh center — where Spacey will be paying $36,000 a month while hoping to salvage his career after a series of shocking accusations! The complex is located outside of Phoenix, Ariz., and also hosted Eric Benet when the soul singer was trying to salvage his doomed marriage to Halle Berry.