Kevin Spacey Enters Sex Addiction Therapy thumbnail

Rushed Rehab!

Kevin Spacey Enters Sex Addiction Therapy

Same treatment as Harvey Weinstein, Tiger Woods, David Duchovny and more!

By
Kevin Spacey Enters Sex Addiction Therapy thumbnail
View gallery 4
Getty/InStar

Kevin Spacey is keeping his word about seeking “evaluation and treatment” — checking into a star-studded rehab center after being accused of groping young boys and grown men!

Kevin Spacey Enters Sex Addiction Therapy
1 of 4
Kevin Spacey is keeping his word about seeking "evaluation and treatment" — checking into a star-studded rehab center after being accused of groping young boys and grown men!

Photo credit: Getty/InStar

The shamed Oscar winner is following in the footsteps of Tiger Woods, David Duchovny and Harvey Weinstein at the posh center — where Spacey will be paying $36,000 a month while hoping to salvage his career after a series of shocking accusations! The complex is located outside of Phoenix, Ariz., and also hosted Eric Benet when the soul singer was trying to salvage his doomed marriage to Halle Berry.

Photo credit: InStar

Weinstein — who launched a series of casting-couch scandals after being blasted by major stars over sexual harassment — is also reportedly still in treatment at The Meadows. Spacey checked in just hours after Harry Dreyfuss, son of Richard Dreyfuss, blasted the powerful star for furtively groping him in front of his father when Harry was 18 years old.

Photo credit: InStar

Spacey also faces several charges of pursuing young boys sexually — and both the actor and Oscar-winning producer Weinstein are the subject of current criminal investigations. Other figures recently caught in the wave of sexual harassment scandals include Ben Affleck, Steven Seagal, former President George H.W. Bush and Andy Dick. Even more major Hollywood figures have gone unnamed.

Photo credit: Getty/InStar

Comments