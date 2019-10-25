Katherine Jackson Facing Final Days

Matriarch Katherine Jackson is nearing the end, The National ENQUIRER has exclusively learned.

Music’s famous family is preparing for holiday heartbreak after a recent devastating fall, impaired eyesight and breathing issues have left the frail 89-year-old mother of the late Michael Jackson in a weakened state, insiders dished.

“Doctors are giving Katherine about three months to live,” a source told The ENQUIRER.

“She fell just a couple of weeks ago and hurt her neck and shoulder. And she has an oxygen tank in her bedroom to help her breathe when she’s sleeping,” added a family insider.

Doctors fear the sickly senior may also be showing signs of dementia, tipsters confided.

“Katherine oftentimes no longer recognizes faces and is no longer aware of her surroundings,” confessed a confidant.

According to sources, after Michael’s fatal overdose at age 50 in June 2009, Katherine was never the same.

“The Katherine we knew died the day she buried Michael,” said the insider, who claimed an all-out war is already brewing to gain control of her estate!

A Jackson family rep denied the claims.