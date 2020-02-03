Here’s Who We Spotted Out And About In The Last 24 Hours

Close search popup button
Larry W. Smith/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Madonna is seen making funny faces leaving the London Palladium, after the latest of her Madame X concerts on February 2nd.

Photo credit: MEGA

BAFTA winner Renee Zellweger and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge speak at the EE British Academy Film Awards 2020 at Royal Albert Hall on February 2, 2020 in London.

Photo credit: Mirrorpix/MEGA

Photo credit: Larry W. Smith/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

