Jessica Biel Orders Justin Timberlake To Therapy

Humiliated Jessica Biel has slapped hubby Justin Timberlake with a ultimatum: Check in for marriage therapy — or I’m checking out!

Insiders said the seven-year marriage is hanging by a thread after Justin, 38, was caught holding hands with co-star Alisha Wainwright, 30, pictured with Timberlake below.

Justin apologized to his “amazing wife and family” in a statement on Dec. 4, adding: “A few weeks ago I displayed a strong lapse in judgment — but let me be clear — nothing happened between me and my costar. I drank way too much that night and I regret my behavior. I should have known better.”

“Jessica feels only a professional can help them communicate at this point, and her friends think she’s 100 percent right,” dished a source. “Jessica wants the marriage to work, but they clearly have serious issues to resolve.

She loves Justin, but she refuses to be humiliated like this!”

Neither Jessica Biel nor Justin Timberlake responded to our requests for comment.