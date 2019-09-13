Duchess Kate Orders Prince Andrew: Stay Away From My Kids

As Prince Andrew’s bizarre friendship with pedophile Jeffrey Epstein triggers fresh scandals on both sides of the Atlantic, Duchess Kate has banned her husband William’s playboy uncle from any contact with their three young children!

Horrified Kate issued the edict at a family conference called to formulate a strategy over the scandal, which is threatening to bring down Britain’s monarchy, Buckingham Palace sources told The National ENQUIRER!

During the fiery showdown with Queen Elizabeth’s favorite son, who was desperately defending himself against charges he bedded underage girls plucked from Epstein’s private harem, the royal source said, “Kate screamed at Andy: ‘Stay away from my kids! You’re revolting!’ ”

Click through our gallery above to find out all the details!