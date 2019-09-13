Duchess Kate Orders Prince Andrew: Stay Away From My Kids

As Prince Andrew’s bizarre friendship with pedophile Jeffrey Epstein triggers fresh scandals on both sides of the Atlantic, Duchess Kate has banned her husband William’s playboy uncle from any contact with their three young children!
Horrified Kate issued the edict at a family conference called to formulate a strategy over the scandal, which is threatening to bring down Britain’s monarchy, Buckingham Palace sources told The National ENQUIRER!
During the fiery showdown with Queen Elizabeth’s favorite son, who was desperately defending himself against charges he bedded underage girls plucked from Epstein’s private harem, the royal source said, “Kate screamed at Andy: ‘Stay away from my kids! You’re revolting!’ ”
The 59-year-old royal, a father of two girls, has vehemently denied having sex with teens or knowing anything about Epstein’s sick sex enslavement of minors. But insiders insist the prince had to know and now Kate doesn’t want him near George, 6, Charlotte, 4, and Louis, 1.
New bombshell revelations link Andrew very closely to the sordid lifestyle of the twisted billionaire, who died under mysterious circumstances last month while being caged in New York for sex crimes.
As The ENQUIRER has reported, investigators suspect Epstein, who kept detailed notes on his famous friends’ sexual antics, was murdered — and his end was staged to look like a suicide. People inside the royal circle fear Epstein had the goods on Andrew, who he met with at least seven times in 2000 and 2001.
However, Prince Charles’ kid brother claims he only saw the pervy fat cat about 20 times in as many years. Newly surfaced flight logs said Andrew, then 38, flew onboard Epstein’s private jet, dubbed the “Lolita Express” for being stocked with underage beauties, with former Miss Russia Anna Malova, 28, in 1999.
In court documents, Virginia Roberts has claimed she was one of Epstein’s underage “sex slaves.” She had sex with Andrew on three occasions, which he denies. But shocking new evidence shows the prince stayed close to Epstein and spent at least six days at his Manhattan mansion in 2010 — nearly two years after the lecherous fiend served 13 months in a Florida slammer for having sex with a 14-year-old girl.
On Dec. 2, Epstein tossed a bash in Andrew’s honor at his $70 million city palace. Four days later, Andrew was snapped hiding behind the door of Epstein’s mansion and waving to a young brunette as she left.
The last photo of them together shows Andrew walking with Epstein in Central Park in early 2011.
Since Epstein’s Aug. 10 death, the scandal has spread to France. Investigators launched a probe after ten witnesses charged he raped or molested underage girls in Paris, where Epstein had a ritzy apartment on Avenue Foch near the Arc de Triomphe. Andrew may be questioned in the French probe — and has publicly said he’ll cooperate with FBI agents investigating the power players associated with Epstein’s sex ring.
British child abuse lawyer Peter Garsden doesn’t buy Andy’s claim he didn’t know about Epstein’s sick activities.
“I do not think for a minute that anybody will believe the prince is totally ignorant of what was going on,” said Garsden.
Said a palace courtier: “It’s no wonder Kate has banned Uncle Andy from seeing her kids.”
