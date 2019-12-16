Ben Affleck and Jen Garner’s Street Fight!

The once-friendly divorce of former sweethearts Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck has exploded in all-out war, insiders dished.
After the two were spotted arguing in the street over the Thanksgiving weekend, sources confirmed to The National ENQUIRER they’re at each other’s throats!
“They went from being best of friends to bitter exes almost overnight!” an insider divulged.
“Ben’s had it with Jen’s attitude, while she’s sick to death of him failing to keep his promises and living like an irresponsible college jock.
“They got into a nasty spat while they were out, and things just spiraled from there.”
Sources said Jen is also fed up with Ben using her and their kids to play happy families for the camera after the couple — who are both 47 — have an argument or he screws up!
Days after their showdown, Ben slung son Samuel, 7, over his shoulders, while picking out a Christmas tree with Jen and daughters Violet, 14, and Seraphina, 10.
A similar scene played out after Halloween when boozy Ben was snapped barely able to walk after a party and then hung out at a casino into the wee hours with a blond hottie!
The very next day, shameless Ben was photographed with his family!
According to sources, the incident pushed Jen — who carted Ben off to rehab for a third time in August 2018 after his week-long bender with a Playboy model
— to her breaking point.
“Ben promised everyone
, including Jen, this was just a slip and he’d sober up and get his act together,” the insider divulged. “But he’s been out with his buddies and the word is Ben’s decided to party throughout the holidays!
“Jen’s absolutely disgusted,” the source said of the Alias
star, who did not respond to our request for comment.
Sources claimed Ben’s skirt-chasing — including his crush on recent co-star Ana De Armas
, 31 — has also infuriated Jen, who’s dating burger tycoon John Miller
(left).
“Ben’s got a big chip on his shoulder about Jen’s romance!” said the source.
“The double standard must drive Jen crazy.”
