Ben Affleck and Jen Garner’s Street Fight!

The once-friendly divorce of former sweethearts Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck has exploded in all-out war, insiders dished.

After the two were spotted arguing in the street over the Thanksgiving weekend, sources confirmed to The National ENQUIRER they’re at each other’s throats!

“They went from being best of friends to bitter exes almost overnight!” an insider divulged.

“Ben’s had it with Jen’s attitude, while she’s sick to death of him failing to keep his promises and living like an irresponsible college jock.

“They got into a nasty spat while they were out, and things just spiraled from there.”