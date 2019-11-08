Boozer Ben Affleck STILL Looking Rough!

More than a week after his embarrassing relapse at an L.A. casino, Ben Affleck didn’t look much better when he was caught on camera arriving on the set of his new film, Deep Water.
The bleary-eyed, former Good Will Hunting star was unshaven and dressed in a grimy, stained t-shirt, and untied shoes, not looking like he was ready for work.
The Batman hunk, 47, fell off the wagon in spectacular fashion on Oct. 26, appearing soused as he stumbled out of a charity bash in Hollywood while wearing a skeleton mask.
Then the pickled performer went to an L.A.-area casino with 33-year-old galpal Katie Cherry.
A mole described the disheveled star as “drunk” and “belligerent” while he headed for the high-stakes poker tables with “a wad of what must have been $15,000.”
But the tipster said things got tense when someone asked the Gone Girl actor for a photo! “Ben just stared at the guy like he was going to kill him ... and told him to get the hell away from him,” the source recalled.
According to the witness, Ben also growled at another man, “Don’t f--king talk to me.’” Ben reportedly left with $1,500 in winnings and later showed up outside ex-wife Jennifer Garner
’s house.
There, the sobered-up star brushed off his behavior by telling onlookers: “I just slipped.”
But a source said pals are urging Ben to go back to rehab and said he shouldn’t expect Jen to keep picking up the pieces!
