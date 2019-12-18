Brad and Angie’s Holiday Smackdown!

Still-battling exes Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie are locked in a tug of love over daughter Shiloh!

A source told The National ENQUIRER that Brad, 56, is insisting it’s his turn to spend the holidays with Shiloh — but Angie, 44, refuses to allow it!

“Brad is furious with Angelina for blocking his attempts to see Shiloh,” spilled an insider. “They agreed, long ago, that he’d at least get to hang with Shiloh over the holidays. Brad says even Ange agreed it was his turn this time. But once again she’s pulled the rug out from under him, saying it’d be unsettling for the rest of the family.”

The Fury stud is closest with Shiloh, 13, although he’s on good terms with her siblings, Pax, 16, Zahara, 14, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 11. Eldest son Maddox, 18, has cut ties with Brad and is now in college in South Korea.

“Brad and Shiloh speak every day over FaceTime and they’ve been counting down the days until Christmas, so this has hit both of them hard,” the insider added.

“Angie’s told Shiloh that it’s not appropriate to be apart from the other kids and they’ll either be in Europe as a family, or at their home in L.A.

“She’s reassured Shi that she’ll get to spend some time with her dad, but Shiloh’s heartbroken it won’t be the extended period she was promised.”

Insiders said Brad intends to introduce Shiloh to his closest friends, including ex-wife Jennifer Aniston and his rumored new squeeze, actress and artist Alia Shawkat, 30, who’s bisexual.

“Brad’s romance with Alia has opened his eyes to a whole new way of thinking,” dished a source.

“She’s been a breath of fresh air in educating him and broadening his horizons. He has someone who shares his passion for arts and culture.

“But it’s much more than that. Thanks to Alia’s tolerant outlook, Brad’s come to appreciate how gender and sexuality are fluid in today’s world, and there’s no sense in labels or intolerance of any kind.”

Neither Brad Pitt nor Angelina Jolie responded to our requests for comment.