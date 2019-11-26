Brad Fighting For His Kids!

Bitter Angelina Jolie is taking her toxic custody battle with Brad Pitt to the next level by telling him their children hate his guts — but the devoted dad won’t stop fighting for his kids, spies snitched.

The vengeful vixen, 44, has been trash-talking her ex and attempted to poison Maddox, 18, Pax, 15, Zahara, 14, Shiloh, 13, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 11, against their father, sources claimed.

The couple’s all-out war started when Brad reportedly lost his temper during the family’s private plane trip on Sept. 14, 2016.

Angie filed for divorce five days later. Though authorities investigated the case, Brad was cleared of any wrongdoing.

The couple’s ugly split has been one of Tinseltown’s nastiest, and a judge even intervened this year to order Angie to allow Brad more time with his minor children!

Sources said the Fight Club hunk, whose rep said he does not comment about the kids, was overjoyed recently when Angie put their five youngest on a private jet to see him.

Maddox stayed in South Korea, where he’s attending college, and Angie, who did not respond to The National ENQUIRER’s request for comment, remained in Spain to film The Eternals.

“He doesn’t buy Angie’s theory that the kids don’t want to be with him anymore, and he’ll will fight her with everything he’s got!” dished a pal. “He’s convinced she’s poisoned them against him!

“If Angie thinks she can bully Brad into not having a relationship with his own kids, she’s got another thing coming!”