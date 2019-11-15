Angie Plots To Leave L.A. With Kids!

A furious Angelina Jolie blames estranged hubby Brad Pitt for trapping her in Los Angeles — and is planning an all-out assault until he PAYS her to leave!

The Maleficent star has said she would “love” to move her family overseas, but Brad refuses to allow it as they hash out their divorce and custody of their six kids!

“I would love to live abroad and will do so as soon as my children are 18,” she said. “Right now I’m having to base where their father chooses to live.”

Now she’s telling sources she intends to take it out on Brad by demanding so much support in court that he’ll do anything to see her go!

OUCH! Hollywood Hates Angelina Jolie!

“Angie will make him pay for this — literally,” an insider close to the battling exes said. Angie has homes in France and Cambodia and is looking to build another in Africa.

“My favorite place is somewhere I’ve never been,” said Jolie. “I like to be dropped into the middle of something new. I enjoy being out of my element. I want the children to grow up in the world — not just learning about it but living it.”

Sources said she intends to do everything to legally blow through Brad’s roadblock.

“Knowing Angie, she’ll get her lawyers to make this a primary focus of the divorce!” the source said.