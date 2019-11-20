Scary Pics Spark New Fears For Matthew Perry!

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Former Friends heartthrob Matthew Perry is a total mess — and friends fear he could be dead in six months if he doesn’t clean up his act!

The 50-year-old funnyman, who has battled addiction, sparked concern after he was spotted on Nov. 3 looking dazed and disheveled in Los Angeles alongside his manager, a look-alike of his former sitcom co-star Courteney Cox!

