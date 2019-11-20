Scary Pics Spark New Fears For Matthew Perry!

Former Friends heartthrob Matthew Perry is a total mess — and friends fear he could be dead in six months if he doesn’t clean up his act!
The 50-year-old funnyman, who has battled addiction, sparked concern after he was spotted on Nov. 3 looking dazed and disheveled in Los Angeles alongside his manager, a look-alike of his former sitcom co-star Courteney Cox!
EXCLUSIVE Matthew Perry’s A Lonely Hotel Hermit!
Click the gallery above to get all the details…
1 of 6
“He was laughing, swerving and swaying. He looked high as a kite,” an eyewitness said.
Photo credit: MEGA
2 of 6
“He looked homeless. He was smoking, he didn’t seem sober.”
After getting hooked on prescription pills in the ’90s, Matthew endured multiple rehab stints for drugs and booze, and has struggled to stay on the straight and narrow, sources snitched.
Photo credit: MEGA
3 of 6
Matthew’s shocking appearance is at odds with reports he’s trying to get in shape for a potential Friends
reunion recently teased by Jennifer Aniston
— which sources said could occur in the form of a Saturday Night Live
appearance.
Photo credit: Jennifer Aniston/Instagram
4 of 6
According to insiders, Jennifer and the rest of Matthew’s castmates from Friends once were so desperate to help their old buddy they staged an intervention — even shipped him off to rehab at their own expense!
Photo credit: MEGA
5 of 6
Now with his history of health problems
, friends worry one more incident could kill the star.
In 2000, Matthew was hospitalized for pancreatitis, a rare inflammation partly caused by alcohol abuse and prescription drugs.
Photo credit: Globe Photos/Shutterstock
6 of 6
Then in August 2018, his digestive tract exploded, creating a hole that required emergency surgery to fix, and he was hospitalized for weeks
!
Matthew Perry and Jennifer Aniston did not respond to The National ENQUIRER
’s requests for comment.
“He was laughing, swerving and swaying. He looked high as a kite,” an eyewitness said.
“He looked homeless. He was smoking, he didn’t seem sober.”
After getting hooked on prescription pills in the ’90s, Matthew endured multiple rehab stints for drugs and booze, and has struggled to stay on the straight and narrow, sources snitched.
Matthew’s shocking appearance is at odds with reports he’s trying to get in shape for a potential Friends
reunion recently teased by Jennifer Aniston
— which sources said could occur in the form of a Saturday Night Live
appearance.
Photo credit: Jennifer Aniston/Instagram
According to insiders, Jennifer and the rest of Matthew’s castmates from Friends once were so desperate to help their old buddy they staged an intervention — even shipped him off to rehab at their own expense!
Now with his history of health problems
, friends worry one more incident could kill the star.
In 2000, Matthew was hospitalized for pancreatitis, a rare inflammation partly caused by alcohol abuse and prescription drugs.
Photo credit: Globe Photos/Shutterstock
Then in August 2018, his digestive tract exploded, creating a hole that required emergency surgery to fix, and he was hospitalized for weeks
!
Matthew Perry and Jennifer Aniston did not respond to The National ENQUIRER
’s requests for comment.