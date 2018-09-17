Matthew Perry Health Crisis As ‘Friends’ Reportedly Rally

Matthew Perry shocked his fans by going to social media to reveal that he’d spent “three months in a hospital bed” — but insiders had already told The National ENQUIRER about how his former “Friends” co-stars had come together to help the ailing star through his horrific health crisis! Matthew’s rep originally only confirmed to The ENQUIRER that the star “recently underwent surgery in a Los Angeles hospital to repair a gastrointestinal perforation.” Doctors consulted by The ENQUIRER, however, added that the actor’s long history of drug and alcohol abuse was almost certainly to blame for his current medical condition. Dr. Stuart Fischer, who hasn’t treated Matthew, warned that the star was “flirting with death” if he ever returned to popping pills that could further damage his stomach lining.
At the same time, insiders were reporting that Jennifer Aniston
was rallying Matthew's old cast members to keep sure the troubled star was going to stay sober! “If anyone can sway Matt, it’s Jen,” revealed an insider. “Matt’s got to realize Jen wouldn’t stick her neck out for just anybody. She must be worried sick!”
Matthew admitted three years ago that he battled an addiction to Vicodin and alcohol
in two rehab stints in 1997 and 2001. Another insider had already told The ENQUIRER: “He was in bad shape, and only recently has shown signs of improvement — but he’s still not well!”
