Matthew Perry Health Crisis As ‘Friends’ Reportedly Rally

Matthew Perry shocked his fans by going to social media to reveal that he’d spent “three months in a hospital bed” — but insiders had already told The National ENQUIRER about how his former “Friends” co-stars had come together to help the ailing star through his horrific health crisis! Matthew’s rep originally only confirmed to The ENQUIRER that the star “recently underwent surgery in a Los Angeles hospital to repair a gastrointestinal perforation.” Doctors consulted by The ENQUIRER, however, added that the actor’s long history of drug and alcohol abuse was almost certainly to blame for his current medical condition. Dr. Stuart Fischer, who hasn’t treated Matthew, warned that the star was “flirting with death” if he ever returned to popping pills that could further damage his stomach lining.

Click the gallery above to get all the details…