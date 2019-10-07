Hollywood Hates Angelina Jolie!

Angelina Jolie doesn’t just play a wicked witch in her new movie Maleficent 2 — she’s also the most hated star in Hollywood!
That’s Tinseltown’s verdict on the prickly and peculiar A-lister, who has fallen out of favor with almost everyone since her shock divorce from third husband Brad Pitt in 2016 and the bitter war she still wages against him.
While Brad, 55, has moved on, sobered up, apologized and become the toast of Hollywood, Angelina has only become more bitter and twisted as she continues to up her dirty divorce tactics — including weaponizing their six kids, Maddox, 18, Pax, 15, Zahara, 14, Shiloh, 13, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 11. Click through the gallery above for all the details!
Knox, Zahara, Pax, Angelina, Vivian and Shiloh onn Sept 30, 2019.
A Hollywood insider said: “When it came out she’d been trying to keep the kids from having any contact with Brad at all in a leaked court filing, it confirmed what many in Hollywood had privately thought about her for a long time — that’s she’s a callous schemer who will stop at nothing to get her way, and will actively set out to destroy anyone she sees as an adversary!”
Angelina, 44, bought a $24.5 million megamansion in Los Angeles following her split from Brad, but aside from her bodyguards and paid aides, insiders said her kids are her only pals — and as they grow up they’re starting to leave the nest one by one! Eldest son Maddox just flew to Seoul
, South Korea, where he studies biochemistry. Angie was always close to brother James Haven
, who at one point even became an unofficial nanny to her kids — but even he hasn’t been pictured with her in over two years.
And while Brad is gracing glossy fashion magazine spreads and being hailed for his roles in Once Upon a Time in … Hollywood and Ad Astra, movie insiders claimed Angie did Maleficent 2 to command the spotlight and deprive him of attention — and also to reassure herself that she’s still important enough to pull a big payday. She reportedly made over $20 million to portray the fairy-tale witch.
A second insider said Brad has never looked better — “much to Angie’s absolute disgust! She’s not even hiding the fact that she’s bitter. You only have to drive past a billboard in Hollywood with his face plastered all over it and her lip visibly curls. “She can’t handle this incredible comeback he’s made, despite her best efforts to tear him down.”
Marcheline Bertrand and Jon Voight in 1975.
Angelina — whose mother, Marcheline Bertrand, for years turned her against her father, Jon Voight — also accused Brad of not paying child support. He scoffed at that charge, claiming he gave $1.3 million in living expenses for the children and $8 million so Angelina could purchase her new house. “Angie is not accustomed to losing, and she’s started to realize that Brad has beaten her at her own game,” the source spilled.
“While she was plotting his downfall with her army of lawyers and PR experts, smearing his name and trying to drag every last dime out of him, he left this one-sided battle to his own team and focused on throwing himself into his work and sobriety to the point that Angie was a mere echo in his memory. “He even pretty much let her have what she wanted, money-wise,” snitched the source, “but even still she tried to insist he was paying her nothing — despite instructing her legal eagles to follow any thread they could to get after his finances.” The insider added: “She’s poured so much dark energy into this dirty divorce and her desperation to get her hands on Brad’s money that she’s been left with no friends.”
Billy Bob Thornton and fiancée Laura Dern in 1999
Her professional life also took a hit in 2014 after Sony’s notorious email hack revealed producer Scott Rudin
blasted “minimally talented spoiled brat” Angie for her “insanity and rampaging ego”!
The few people who still talk to the skeletal star, who didn’t respond to a request for comment, are worried about the effect her obsession with beating Brad is having on her health, as she appeared even more emaciated than usual when she was pictured on the set of her latest movie, Those Who Wish Me Dead. The source added: “Angie’s a shell of her former self now — not that Brad has noticed. His future looks a whole lot brighter now without her in it!”
