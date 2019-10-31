Broken Brad Pitt’s Secret Sex Hook Ups

Brad Pitt has been satisfying his lustful desires with secret, no-strings-attached sex with “hot models” in his Los Feliz home, sources exclusively told The National ENQUIRER!

The Snatch star “is hooking up with a TON of women — but demanding that they not be famous, and keep their mouths firmly shut!” an insider spilled.

After painful breakups of both his marriages — to Jen Aniston and Angelina Jolie — Brad has told pals he’s finished with long-term relationships.

SHOCKING INSIDE DISH- Brad, Ben & Leo Exposed! A-Listers’ Exes Tell All

“He’s telling friends he’s NEVER going to get married again — ESPECIALLY to a famous woman!”

The insider snitched Brad is far happier with quick hookups and that the women feel the same.

“They’re practically falling over themselves to be with Brad and he’s loving it,” the source revealed, adding the star isn’t trying to fight off his natural urges.

First To Know! Angelina Sends Spies After Brad In New Divorce Drama

“He may have sworn off marriage, but he certainly hasn’t said goodbye to sex — and they’re having just as good a time as he is!”

The mole said the women are almost always blonde, sexy and a lot younger than Brad — who did not respond to a request for comment.

“He’s having a blast but he’s also very respectful to the girls, who are just happy to be with him!”