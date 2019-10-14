Jen Garner’s Burger Boy Romance Starts To Sizzle!

Jennifer Garner‘s burger baron boyfriend is finally turning up the flame in a bid to make their romance sizzle!

John Miller had been going slow, but after Jen’s ex-husband Ben Affleck started to weasel his way back into the picture, he appears to have stepped up his game — by finally having her meet the parents!

“John’s parents had dinner at Jen’s house recently and met her for the first time,” dished a source. “It’s getting more serious!”

Jen’s relationship with the fast-food chain boss has moved at a snail’s pace for the year they’ve been dating, and they have not met each other’s kids.

Jennifer Garner’s Burger Boy Wins Juicy Divorce Deal

Jen and Ben, both 47, share Violet, 13, Seraphina, 10, and Sam, 7. John, 41, has a young son and daughter with ex-wife Caroline Campbell.

The insider added: “It’s very low-key. They aren’t commingling families or their kids yet.

“He wants to buy a house or build a house in Jen’s area next year, but she’s already building a separate mansion.”

In fact, the couple spend so little time together that when Jen was spotted with what looked like a baby bump a few weeks ago, it sparked furious debate about whether the baby was John’s or Ben’s!