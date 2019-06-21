Michael Jackson 10 Years On: See The Death Photos!

The world was shocked when legendary singer Michael Jackson died aged 50 on June 25, 2009. He had been found unresponsive in the home he was renting in Los Angeles and rushed to hospital, but it was too late.
In the days following his death it emerged he had been administered the hospital-strength sedative Propofol by his personal doctor, Conrad Murray, which had caused his death.
The “Beat It” star had been plotting his comeback at the time with a 50-date residency in London planned called “This Is It”.
Michael was survived by both his parents, Joe and Katherine, eight brothers and sisters and his three children Prince, now 22, Paris, now 21 and Blanket aka Bigi aged 17.
WARNING: GRAPHIC PHOTOS
Michael Jackson’s lifeless body on a gurney at University of California Los Angeles Medical Centre on the day of his death, June 25, 2009.
Pictures of Jackson’s death bed and the surrounding room were admitted as evidence in the wrongful death prosecution of his personal doctor Conrad Murray. In 2011 the disgraced medic was sentenced to four years in prison, but he was released after two for good behavior.
Disturbingly, alleged child molester Jackson slept with a creepy baby doll
, dressed in a grey outfit, which can be seen on the right of this picture below the pillows.
Jackson’s death was listed as a result of Acute Propofol Intoxication, after Murray had given him the drug - which was only supposed to be used in hospitals - to help him sleep. A canister of Propofol was found next to Jackson’s bed. Murray’s lawyer claimed Jackson had self-administered the fatal dose, but the prosecution successfully argued the whole situation the doctor had created was wrong. Reports also said Jackson had the medications Valium, Ativan and Versed in his system.
Jackson’s gruesome autopsy report detailed how there were four fresh injections around his heart, most likely made by Murray in a desperate bid to revive him. His body was covered in needle wounds thought to be from injecting pain killers and he was almost completely bald.
According to the autopsy report Jackson weighed just 112 pounds, at his death. It also noted “disfigurement caused by years of plastic surgery.”
Jackson rose to fame in the late 70s disco era, firstly as a member of his family band The Jackson 5 and then later as a solo performer, having huge hits with tracks such as Thriller, Beat It and Black or White
Jackson was in rehearsals for his comeback shows in London at the time of his death, which triggered a huge outpouring of mourning from fans across the world. A public memorial service was later held at Los Angeles’ Staples Center, followed by a smaller service at the city’s Forest Lawn Memorial Park.
