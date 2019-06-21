Michael Jackson 10 Years On: See The Death Photos!

The world was shocked when legendary singer Michael Jackson died aged 50 on June 25, 2009. He had been found unresponsive in the home he was renting in Los Angeles and rushed to hospital, but it was too late.

In the days following his death it emerged he had been administered the hospital-strength sedative Propofol by his personal doctor, Conrad Murray, which had caused his death.

The “Beat It” star had been plotting his comeback at the time with a 50-date residency in London planned called “This Is It”.

Michael was survived by both his parents, Joe and Katherine, eight brothers and sisters and his three children Prince, now 22, Paris, now 21 and Blanket aka Bigi aged 17.

