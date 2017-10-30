Harvey Weinstein Hit With Decades Of Rape Accusations

Hope Exiner d’Amore worked with Weinstein as he started out as a concert promoter in Buffalo, NY — and has accused him of raping her in the 1970s! The two had been traveling together, she recalled, and was told they had to stay together in a single hotel room because of overbooking. There, said Hope, the perverted producer forcibly performed oral sex on her. Photo credit: Getty Images

"I told him no. I kept pushing him away. He just wouldn't listen," Hope told the New York Times — in a similar tale to actress Asia Argento. Hope added that Weinstein also forced her into sexual intercourse. Paula Wachowiak, meanwhile, reveals that Harvey began his film career chasing after his employees.

Paula was an intern on the set of Weinstein's first movie — the 1981 slasher film "The Burning." Her story reveals that Weinstein began his perverted pattern early on, calling Paula to his hotel room and using the same technique he later tried on Ashley Judd.

"When I got to Weinstein's room," Paula told the Buffalo News, "he let me in, but he was behind the door when it opened. When I got into the room, I realized that he was holding a hand towel around his waist." When he asked for a massage, Paula quickly replied: "That's not in my job description," and fled the room.

Toni-Ann Roberts recalled a 1984 "audition" where she arrived to a hotel room to find Weinstein nude in a bathtub. She told the Times that the producer told her said her character had a nude scene, and the audition would be more impressive if she was able to be comfortable with "getting naked in front of him." Instead, she quickly left the room.