Hollywood’s Casting Couch Scandals — Warped Weinstein’s Just The Start

“The casting couch routine has been going on for ages, from top directors to the lowest agents,” said actress Mariette Hartley (shown here on "Rockford" with James Garner). Ambitious young men and women “come here and they are told that’s how Hollywood works,” she added.
“Basic Instinct” siren, Sharon Stone recalled when she first arrived in Tinseltown, “a big producer called me into his office and said he could make me a big star. If you’re nice to me, I’ll give you a part in my movie,” the creep confided to Sharon.
“And then he unzipped his pants. I never laughed so hard in my whole life!” she said. As Sharon stormed out of his office, the producer shouted, “I’ll see you never work in this town again!”
Oscar winner Charlize Theron was blindsided by a sleazy proposition early in her career when a casting director invited her to his Los Angeles home where he appeared in “Hugh Hefner pajamas” and carrying cocktails. “I was like, ‘Not going to happen! Got the wrong girl, buddy!’ ” she recalled.
Surprisingly, Megan Fox said she never received casting couch advances until after she became famous! “It’s really so heartbreaking. Some of these people ... Hollywood legends,” said the “Transformers” star.
“You’re so excited, like, ‘I can’t believe this person wants to have a conversation with me,’ and you get there and you realize that’s not what they want at all!”
Some cases can turn sinister very quickly. Lynda Day George of TV’s “Mission: Impossible” said when she first arrived in Hollywood, her agent told her to call “a man who was very powerful.”
The two went out to dinner, he brought Lynda back to her hotel, “saw me to my door and then slipped inside,” recalled Lynda, shown here with Victor Buono in a scene from "Fantasy Island." “Before I knew it he threw me down and raped me.”
More recently, three of Hollywood’s top movie moguls were accused of “promising innocent young ingenues big parts in exchange for sexual favors.” But one young woman is fighting back against the still-unnamed trio — who sources said are “revered as Hollywood heroes.”
“The roles they promised her never materialized,” a legal insider confided. She slapped one of the creeps with a lawsuit — and when faced with potentially ruinous public exposure, he agreed to set her up with auditions, recommendations to top talent agencies, and “at least one role in his films!”
Oscar winner Angelina Jolie charged that she “rejected unwanted advances” from Weinstein as far back as the 1990s — “and, as a result, chose never to work with him again and warn others when they did!”
Gwyneth Paltrow says the disgraced filmmaker invited her to join him for “massages” in his hotel room when she was just 22. Her then-boyfriend, Brad Pitt, later confronted Weinstein about the incident, making it clear there would be consequences for his actions.
“Brad threatened Harvey,” said the source. “He got right in his face, poked him in the chest and said, ‘You will not ever do this to Gwyneth ever again.’”
College student Lucia Evans accused Weinstein of assaulting her in 2004 when she was an aspiring actress. She claimed Weinstein “forced me to perform oral sex on him. I said, over and over, ‘I don’t want to do this, stop, don’t.’ He’s a big guy. He overpowered me.”
Ambra went to Weinstein’s hotel room and was taped asking him why he’d groped her breasts the day before. “Oh, please, I’m sorry, just come on in,” Weinstein replied, making an excuse for his lurid behavior, then added: “I’m used to that. Come on. Please.”
The mogul pleaded and begged Ambra to enter his room — prompting two minutes of her protests — before finally allowing her to leave. Despite the evidence, New York authorities failed to prosecute the influential Weinstein. Now his luck has apparently run out — and that’s thrown terror into the hearts of Hollywood’s powerful predators!
