Andy Dick Thrown Off Film Set For Sexual Harassment

Andy Dick has been thrown off the set of a comedy for sexual harassment — after years of the outrageous comic groping girls as another Hollywood pervert!

The former "NewsRadio" star — who's also been in films including "Old School," "Sharknado 2" and "Zoolander 2" — was reportedly thrown off the set of the comedy "Raising Buchanan" for sexually harassing crew and cast members. "I might have kissed somebody on the cheek to say goodbye and then licked them," Dick conceded. "That's my thing."

But the troubled star actually has a long history of sexual assault. In 2001, an 86-year-old woman filed a lawsuit against Dick and MTV, alleging sexual battery and emotional distress. The suit alleged that an unidentified naked man jumped on top of her and rubbed himself on her body, in what she describes as a "simulated sexual assault."

In 2004, The National ENQUIRER was on the scene as Dick fought like a madman as bouncers physically threw him out of LA's Prey nightclub after he lewdly groped women and men! Once outside, he tore at the clothes of paparazzi — then ran into the street and stopped traffic until a cop removed him from the scene.

Andy got a lecture from costars Sara Rue and Sherri Shepherd in 2003 while doing a live interview in front of families with kids at Disneyland. In an interview to promote their TV show "Less Than Perfect," a reporter asked Andy, "What's the secret of your success?" Dick replied: "It's hanging between my legs!"

The ENQUIRER revealed in 2008 that Dick had been arrested by California cops responding to a call of "an intoxicated male" urinating outside a local Buffalo Wild Wings Restaurant. When they arrived, a 17 year old girl told police that he had "grabbed her tank top and bra, and pulled them down and exposed her breasts."

Dick was arrested in 2010 in West Virginia after reportedly groping a bartender and a patron in a restaurant — and was even blasted for sexually harassing his neighbors in 2014. A source told Star magazine that the former star had ended up living like a squatter in a home that was "700 square feet and filthy."