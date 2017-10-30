Kevin Spacey Caught In More Molestation Claims

Spacey's career is on the rocks after Anthony has finally named and shamed the powerful movie star — after first hinting at his assailant's identity in 2006! Now former Boston newswoman Heather Unruh has joined in naming Spacey as a sexual harasser. Photo credit: Getty Images

"The [Harvey] Weinstein scandal has emboldened me," Heather wrote on social media. "I was a Kevin Spacey fan until he assaulted a loved one." Heather isn't identifying the alleged victim, but adds that her "intent was to encourage a badly needed investigation and conversation." But that's not the only new accusation!

UK resident Nadine West also went to social media to say that Spacey "groped my young male friend when they were both working at the Old Vic" — referring to the same London theater where Spacey was performing when caught in a bizarre story of being mugged at 4 a.m. in a public park known for covert gay sex. Photo credit: Getty Images

Noah casually stated as fact in the interview that Singer would invite young actors to his pool and take advantage of them sexually. “I want nothing to do with that," said the ABC star. The heat came down fast on Noah — with the "X-Men" director having already faced three lawsuits charging him with sexual exploitation of minors. Photo credit: Getty Images

One lawsuit against Singer was dismissed, another withdrawn, and one dismissed for insufficient evidence. Within hours of his interview being published, Noah went to the internet with a public apology to the director. Photo credit: Getty Images