Kevin Spacey Accused Of Molesting Underage Star

Anthony Rapp, the "Rent" actor currently starring on "Star Trek: Discovery," finally blasted Oscar-winning actor Spacey by name in an interview with Buzzfeed News. The actor recalled a night when he was just 14 years old, when the underage Broadway actor was invited to a party at Spacey's Manhattan apartment. Anthony recalled retreating to a bedroom to watch television when Spacey approached him as the party ended. Photo credit: Getty/Files

“He picked me up like a groom picks up the bride over the threshold,"Anthony recalled. "But I don't, like, squirm away initially, because I'm like, 'What's going on?' And then he lays down on top of me...He was trying to seduce me. I don't know if I would have used that language. But I was aware that he was trying to get with me sexually.” Photo credit: Getty Images

Anthony was able to flee the bedroom, and kept silent about the powerful Hollywood star for years. He still tried to discreetly blast Spacey in 2001 while being interviewed by gay magazine The Advocate. "I met him when I was 14," recalled Anthony , then referring to an unnamed Oscar winner, "because we were both in plays, and he invited me to a party at his house." Photo credit: Getty Images

"I was bored," Anthony continued, "so I was in his bedroom watching TV and didn’t know everybody had left — and he came to the bedroom and he picked me up and lay down on top of me...I squirmed away and went into the bathroom. I came out and I excused myself, and he’s like 'You sure you want to go?'" Photo credit: Getty Images

Spacey quickly released a statement, saying: "I have a lot of respect and admiration for Anthony Rapp as an actor. I'm beyond horrified to hear his story. I honestly do not remember the encounter, it would have been over 30 years ago. But if I did behave as he describes, I owe him the sincerest apology for what would have been deeply inappropriate behavior." Photo credit: Getty Images

The two-time Oscar winner also used the apology to come out about his sexuality — saying: "I have loved and had romantic encounters with men throughout my life, and I choose now to live as a gay man." But that's old news to readers of The National ENQUIRER , which has exposed several secrets of Spacey's bizarre personal life — with even his own brother describing the actor as "a weirdo!" Photo credit: Getty Images

In 2004, Spacey (here at the U.S. open with former boy band member Evan Lowenstein) sparked a scandal when he told London cops that he was mugged at 4 a.m. The ENQUIRER also caught Spacey partying on an island off the Croatian coast. "It was shocking to see Kevin publicly grope a man lying across his lap," said one shocked eyewitness. "It was 'Boys Gone Wild!'" Photo credit: Getty Images