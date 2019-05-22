Wendy Williams’ Son Arrested After Alleged Fight With His Dad

The whole family’s feuding! Wendy Williams’ son and estranged husband recently got into a physical altercation, resulting in Kevin Hunter Jr.’s arrest, an insider confirms to The National ENQUIRER. According to TMZ, he was cuffed for assault.

Essex County officials in New Jersey told The Blast that they are currently investigating the alleged brawl between Kevin Hunter and his 18-year-old son.

Sources told TMZ that the Wednesday fight was allegedly over the former Wendy Williams Show executive producer’s demand for spousal support after the TV personality filed for divorce in April after 21 years of marriage. Per the site, the altercation happened in a store parking lot, with Kevin Sr. claiming that Williams was “brainwashing” their son.

Kevin Sr. allegedly put Jr. in a headlock, which led to the younger man punching his dad to get out of the hold, sources told the website. The Blast also reports that fists were thrown.

After reports of the fight surfaced, Kevin Sr. shared a statement with TMZ: “I love my son very much and I will not be pursing this matter legally. Things are not always how they appear.”

Hunter and Williams’ divorce has been a contentious one. The ex-producer demanded not only spousal support, but also child support — yes, for his legally adult son — and college expenses, as well as legal fees when he responded to the TV personality’s divorce filing.

Before that, just after news of their divorce broke, police were called to the estranged couple’s New Jersey home after a fight between Hunter and Williams broke out. According to documents obtained by Radar Online, the fight was over the TV personality bringing a moving truck to get her things out of the family home.

Even prior to the divorce filing, things were far from rosy in the Williams-Hunter household.

“Wendy’s been pushed too far. She’s said her life has become a living hell,” an insider previously snitched to The ENQUIRER. “The things that Kevin’s done to Wendy have left her a physical wreck and her reputation in tatters.”

Rumors had surfaced that Williams’ husband of more than two decades not only had been cheating on her, but had allegedly fathered a child with the other woman!

But life is looking better for the talk show host since splitting from her husband. She revealed on a recent episode of The Wendy Williams Show that she’s enjoying being a single woman in New York.

“I’m really reclaiming my life,” she told viewers. “I don’t have a boyfriend, but I must admit I am rediscovering my love of men. I do date, and I date pretty often!”