Cops Called to Wendy Williams and Kevin Hunter’s Home!

As if Wendy Williams and Kevin Hunter didn’t already have a massive amount of attention on them, why not add a little more fuel to the fire? On Saturday, April 20, just days after the shocking news of their divorce broke, the cops were called to the estranged couple’s house!
The officials came their New Jersey home after a fight erupted between the two, Radar Online has reported.
According to the documents obtained by Radar
, Kevin called the police at 10:15 a.m. on April 20 after a moving truck showed up to their home.
Although Wendy previously filed for divorce from Kevin on Friday, April 12, he still wasn't happy with what was going down. According to the report, he "demanded" all the items be "left alone."
“Mr. Hunter called the Livingston Police Department for assistance today because Ms. Hunter showed up with a moving truck, and began packing items throughout the residence in order to move them to a new location,” the report explained.
Despite their nasty divorce after rumors of Kevin's affair and love child, the two were surprisingly able to compromise.
“Ms. Hunter agreed she would remove personal belongings from the residence to include her clothing, shoes, personal paintings, and spare bedroom furnishings,” the report said.
“Mr. and Mrs. Hunter mutually agreed to these terms, and further agreed that the remaining furnishings were to be undisturbed.”
A domestic violence registry check was also run, but came back "negative" for both parties.
