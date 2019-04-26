Cops Called to Wendy Williams and Kevin Hunter’s Home!

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

As if Wendy Williams and Kevin Hunter didn’t already have a massive amount of attention on them, why not add a little more fuel to the fire? On Saturday, April 20, just days after the shocking news of their divorce broke, the cops were called to the estranged couple’s house!

The officials came their New Jersey home after a fight erupted between the two, Radar Online has reported. Click through the gallery above for the shocking details!