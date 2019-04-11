Wendy Williams Files For Divorce From Kevin Hunter

After plenty of ups and downs, Wendy Williams and her husband of nearly 22 years, Kevin Hunter, are no more, as the former radio personality has filed for a divorce, The National Enquirer has confirmed.

This news comes after numerous rumors that Hunter has been cheating on the talk show host, 54, with a woman named Sharia Hudson, who, as The National Enquirer reported, allegedly gave birth to a baby that was suspected to be Hunter’s. We also reported that the television producer still feels like he is entitled to Wendy’s $60 million fortune even after allegedly cheating!

“Wendy’s been pushed too far. She’s said her life has become a living hell. The divorce will be happening — and soon!” said a source. “The things that Kevin’s done to Wendy have left her a physical wreck and her reputation in tatters,” continued the source, adding, “Wendy has finally listened to the people around her and realizes there’s no other option.”

It’s already been a rough couple of months for the TV personality, who has had to battle health issues and a hiatus from The Wendy Williams Show. Williams — who has a history of abusing alcohol, marijuana and cocaine — also recently revealed that she is staying in a sober house. And all of this came crashing after she was rushed to a hospital after being found drunk when Hunter reportedly headed to his alleged mistress’ side while she gave birth.

The personal representative for Wendy William said in a statement, “Thank you to everyone for respecting the family’s privacy during this time. Kevin is supportive of Wendy and they are working through this process together. No additional comment will be provided at this time.”

Williams and Hunter tied the knot in 1997 and then welcomed their son, Kevin Hunter Jr., now 19, in 2000.