Wendy Williams’ Husband Kevin Hunter Leaves ‘The Wendy Williams Show’

First, he lost his wife. Now, he’s lost his job. Kevin Hunter is no longer working on The Wendy Williams Show, Us Weekly has confirmed.

“Kevin Hunter is no longer an executive producer on The Wendy Williams Show. Debmar-Mercury wishes him well in his future endeavors,” a rep for the program told Us.

His change in employment status comes after host and estranged wife Wendy Williams filed for divorce on April 11 after 21 years of marriage. The talk show host pulled the plug on her marriage after rumors surfaced that not only was her husband having an affair, but that the other woman had reportedly given birth to their love child.

Hunter, who has been Williams’ business partner, issued an apology to Williams and begged for her forgiveness on April 16.

“Twenty-eight years ago, I met an amazing woman: Wendy Williams. At the time, I didn’t realize that she would not only become my wife, but would also change the face of the entertainment world,” he told The Blast. “I have dedicated most of our lives to the business empire that is Wendy Williams Hunter, a person that I truly love and respect unconditionally.”

“I am not proud of my recent actions and take full accountability and apologize to my wife, my family, and her amazing fans,” he continued. “I am going through a time of self-reflection and am trying to right some wrongs. … I will continue to work with and fully support my wife in this business and through any and all obstacles she may face living her new life of sobriety, while I also work on mine. I ask that you please give me and my family privacy as we heal.”

Williams, 54, shares a 19-year-old son with Hunter.

“Wendy’s been pushed too far. She said her life has become a living hell,” a source previously told the National ENQUIRER before the TV personality decided to divorce Hunter. “The things that Kevin’s done to Wendy have left her a physical wreck and her reputation in tatters.”

Williams, who has struggled with sobriety and has been living in a sober house, told viewers on Monday that she’s moving forward with her life.

“It’s so crazy because now my business is your business,” she told the audience. “I have to tell you, you know, I’ve been dealing with issues of addiction, alcoholism, and I have a whole new life that I have planned for myself and my son.”