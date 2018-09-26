O.J. Simpson Stands Up For ‘Drug Buddy’ Bill Cosby

O.J. Simpson says that his old pal Bill Cosby is right about being endangered in prison — telling the UK’s Daily Mail: “They’re gonna have to put him into protective custody, because it takes one nut, ya know?” It’s the first time that Simpson has spoken out about his fellow disgraced star, saying: “I think they should let him do his time under house arrest.” Prison insiders, however, told The National ENQUIRER that Simpson had plenty to say about Cosby while the accused murderer was doing his own hard prison time for armed robbery. Simpson, who served as the groom’s best man when Cosby’s TV wife Phylicia Rashad got married, reportedly boasted that he used to help the comic score the Quaaludes that Cosby used to sedate his female victims before sexually assaulting them!
'House Arrest!'