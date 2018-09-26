Close search popup button
'House Arrest!'

O.J. Simpson Stands Up For ‘Drug Buddy’ Bill Cosby

Says imprisoned comic is in danger — 'put him into protective custody!'

By
Getty/Files

O.J. Simpson says that his old pal Bill Cosby is right about being endangered in prison — telling the UK’s Daily Mail: “They’re gonna have to put him into protective custody, because it takes one nut, ya know?” It’s the first time that Simpson has spoken out about his fellow disgraced star, saying: “I think they should let him do his time under house arrest.” Prison insiders, however, told The National ENQUIRER that Simpson had plenty to say about Cosby while the accused murderer was doing his own hard prison time for armed robbery. Simpson, who served as the groom’s best man when Cosby’s TV wife Phylicia Rashad got married, reportedly boasted that he used to help the comic score the Quaaludes that Cosby used to sedate his female victims before sexually assaulting them!

“O.J.’s admitted behind bars that he ‘hooked up’ Cosby with ‘ludes’ back in the good old days,” a prison source told The ENQUIRER in 2016, before Simpson walked free on parole. “He actually laughs about it, saying, ‘Now we know what Bill did with all those pills!’”

Photo credit: Getty Images

“They were both regulars at Hugh Hefner’s parties,” the insider noted. “They played tennis together, too, and O.J. was occasionally a ‘wingman’ for Bill when he went night-crawling in Hollywood. As TV’s most famous dad, Bill couldn’t exactly go to a street corner and buy dope from dealers. Over the years, he got drugs from ‘Dr. Feelgoods’ he knew and celebrity buds like O.J.!”

Photo credit: Getty Images

Photo credit: Getty Images

