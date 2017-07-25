TV Hosts From Hell — Sickest Scandals Of Beloved Stars

Chubby-cheeked "The Price Is Right" host Drew Carey dumped longtime fiancée Nicole Jaracz in 2012 after stringing her along for years — and then wasted no time by heartlessly flaunting his fling with young blond actress Kelley Whilden (right)!
Nicole had caught the funnyman’s eye way back in 2000 — when she was a stripper in Las Vegas. While his romance with Nicole (right) was still new, he professed his love and callously quipped, “She’s kind of petite, is fun to be with, has very nice natural breasts and cooks great.” What a charmer!
Steve’s second wife, Mary, says the comic wed his third bride, Marjorie (left), in 2007 — before their divorce was final! She also slammed him for triggering her mental breakdown and suicide attempt by dumping her and conning her out of millions in their divorce.
“Steve had the money and the power and he does what he wants,” blasts Mary. “He wants me gagged because I know Steve Harvey has issues.”
History celebrates Rosie the Riveter. But nobody celebrates Rosie the Homewrecker! Rosie O’Donnell was allegedly behind the split of longtime pal David “Scott” Schiff and his wife of 14 years, Broadway actress Dana Caruso Schiff.
The stage stunner reportedly plunged into a lusty lesbian romance with the roly-poly comic, whom she had met when the pair appeared together in "Fiddler on the Roof."
Afternoon chat queen Ellen DeGeneres — a bubbly suck-up with her celebrity guests — shifts gears behind the scenes, where she’s a dictatorial boss who reportedly “explodes at staffers over the tiniest things.” Because of Ellen’s “erratic behavior,” her underlings are prone to huddle after hours just to vent.
“A few have even quit because of her behavior,” squeals a source. And employees aren’t the only ones in terror. Comedian Kathy Griffin — hardly a shrinking violet — “started sobbing” after a clash with Ellen, who “went on a rant” after Kathy said women in TV should be more supportive of one another!
Despite the two morning show imbibers publicly swearing off booze in 2013, Kathie Lee was seen not much later tippling in a swanky Manhattan restaurant — and now hardly hides her penchant for boozing on the job.
She’s also been zotted for her beyond-bored expressions on "Today," such as when she interviewed Bill Nye, the Science Guy, in April and shooed him off with a rude “No time, so sad!”
Of course, that cold-shoulder goodbye wasn't quite as icy as Michael Strahan's headline-making betrayal of his former "Live!" co-host Kelly Ripa— whom he ditched for a juicy "Good Morning America" gig. But there’s even more evidence his family-friendly facade is just a front!
In 2015, the football player-turned-morning showman was caught running a nightclub with topless girls! Strahan was named as part owner of the NYC hot spot The Leonora, which was accused of allowing “lewd and indecent conduct” that included lap dancing!
And yet, Michael's seamy side business pales in comparison to the legendary exploits of suspendered talk-show icon Larry King, the seven-times married host whose checkered past includes a 1971 arrest for grand larceny. That charge was dropped the following year, yet his rep as a total cad endures!
Katie Couric (left) recalls going on a fateful date with Larry — 23 years her senior — decades ago. “What can I say? He lunged!” Katie reveals. “I started laughing a little because the whole situation was like out of a bad Lifetime movie.”
