TV Hosts From Hell — Sickest Scandals Of Beloved Stars

Some of TV’s best-known talk and game-show hosts can be total jerks — and The National ENQUIRER can now expose the dark secrets these smiling phonies would rather not share! Photo credit: Getty Images/BACKGRID

Nicole Jaracz in 2012 after stringing her along for years — and then wasted no time by heartlessly flaunting his fling with young blond actress Kelley Whilden (right)! Chubby-cheeked "The Price Is Right" host Drew Carey dumped longtime fiancéein 2012 after stringing her along for years — and then wasted no time by heartlessly flaunting his fling with young blond actress(right)!

Nicole had caught the funnyman’s eye way back in 2000 — when she was a stripper in Las Vegas. While his romance with Nicole (right) was still new, he professed his love and callously quipped, “She’s kind of petite, is fun to be with, has very nice natural breasts and cooks great.” What a charmer!

Mary, says the comic wed his third bride, Marjorie (left), in 2007 — Steve’s second wife,, says the comic wed his third bride,(left), in 2007 — before their divorce was final ! She also slammed him for triggering her mental breakdown and suicide attempt by dumping her and conning her out of millions in their divorce.

“Steve had the money and the power and he does what he wants,” blasts Mary. “He wants me gagged because I know Steve Harvey has issues.”

David “Scott” Schiff and his wife of 14 years, Broadway actress Dana Caruso Schiff. History celebrates Rosie the Riveter. But nobody celebrates Rosie the Homewrecker! Rosie O’Donnell was allegedly behind the split of longtime paland his wife of 14 years, Broadway actress

The stage stunner reportedly plunged into a lusty lesbian romance with the roly-poly comic , whom she had met when the pair appeared together in "Fiddler on the Roof."

Afternoon chat queen Ellen DeGeneres — a bubbly suck-up with her celebrity guests — shifts gears behind the scenes, where she’s a dictatorial boss who reportedly “explodes at staffers over the tiniest things.” Because of Ellen’s “erratic behavior,” her underlings are prone to huddle after hours just to vent.

Kathy Griffin — “A few have even quit because of her behavior,” squeals a source. And employees aren’t the only ones in terror. Comedian hardly a shrinking violet — “started sobbing” after a clash with Ellen, who “went on a rant” after Kathy said women in TV should be more supportive of one another!

Despite the two morning show imbibers publicly swearing off booze in 2013, Kathie Lee was seen not much later tippling in a swanky Manhattan restaurant — and now hardly hides her penchant for boozing on the job.

She’s also been zotted for her beyond-bored expressions on "Today," such as when she interviewed Bill Nye , the Science Guy, in April and shooed him off with a rude “No time, so sad!”

In 2015, the football player-turned-morning showman was caught running a nightclub with topless girls! Strahan was named as part owner of the NYC hot spot The Leonora, which was accused of allowing “lewd and indecent conduct” that included lap dancing!

And yet, Michael's seamy side business pales in comparison to the legendary exploits of suspendered talk-show icon Larry King , the seven-times married host whose checkered past includes a 1971 arrest for grand larceny. That charge was dropped the following year, yet his rep as a total cad endures!