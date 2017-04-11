1 of 4
Caitlyn Jenner's bombshell new memoir blasts O.J. Simpson as a murderer — as she claims defense attorney Robert Kardashian confessed his client was guilty! Robert was close to the former Olympian back when he was Bruce Jenner and married to the lawyer's ex-wife Kris Jenner. Reporters at RadarOnline.com landed a first-look at the shocking manuscript for Caitlyn's upcoming book "Secrets Of My Life," where the transgendered beauty reveals how Robert felt after Simpson was finally found guilty in a civil trial for the bloody death of Ron Goldman, telling Bruce: “I would’ve been okay with it if they had gotten him in the first trial!”
“The implication,” writes Caitlyn in Radar's big reveal, “was obvious that he believed O.J. was guilty.” she continues. Caitlyn also blasts O.J. as “the most narcissistic, egocentric, neediest a**hole in the world of sports I had ever seen, and I had seen a lot of them!” She isn't shy about her own verdict about Simpson's guilt, saying: “I believe he got away with two savage murders!” Other insiders agree with Caitlyn, telling The ENQUIRER that both Robert and Kris helped to cover up Simpson's role in the savage murders of Ron Goldman and Nicole Brown Simpson!
Simpson’s former manager, Norman Pardo, told The ENQUIRER in a bombshell exclusive interview that he believed Robert Kardashian had helped hide evidence that could have convicted his old client — and thinks the Kardashians could still know where to find the contents of Simpson's missing golf bag from the night of the murder! “There was a lot of stuff in the golf bag that wasn’t supposed to be there,” Pardo said. “I’ve been told by people close to O.J. that what’s inside the golf bag is worth more than most people’s homes.”
The ENQUIRER also exposed how Kris Jenner helped cover up the vicious beatings that Nicole endured at the hands of her husband! Caitlyn's memoir reveals that Simpson always had the support of Kris' daughters, though. Caitlyn recalls picking up Kourtney from school on the day that Simpson shocked the world by being found innocent by a jury in 1995. “See,” she declared, “I told you he didn’t do it!”
