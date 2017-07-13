Shia LaBeouf Apologizes For Shocking Racial Rant

As earlier covered by The National ENQUIRER, an intoxicated Shia was busted in the early hours of July 8 in Savannah after approaching an officer for a cigarette. This shocking video shows Shia mocking an African-American police officer for "arresting white people!"
3 of 8
"I am deeply ashamed of my behavior and make no excuses for it," said Shia — adding: "I have been struggling with addiction publicly for far too long, and I am actively taking steps for securing my sobriety." That's after The ENQUIRER caught Shia following a rehab stint with getting drunk in May!
Photo credit: Mega
4 of 8
Shia was raised in poverty with a father who was a heroin addict and drug dealer — and the troubled former child star has a tattoo on his wrist that reads "1986- 2004" as a reminder of his troubled past.
Photo credit: Getty Images
5 of 8
"It reminds him of just how lucky he's been, "an insider told The ENQUIRER in 2008. But then the "Transformers" star was arrested that same year for drunk driving in West Hollywood.
Photo credit: Mega
6 of 8
Shia's downward spiral then began in earnest after he was arrested in 2014 for drunken behavior following an outburst during a Broadway performance of “Cabaret” in New York City. That humiliating outburst had him seeking help at an alcohol rehab facility in Hollywood.
Photo credit: Mega
7 of 8
He was arrested again in Texas for “public intoxication” in 2015 — and in 2017, Shia was arrested again in New York during his own art exhibit at “The Museum of the Moving Image” — after he shoved a man attending Shia's public art display titled “He Will Not Divide Us,” where the star was protesting President Trump.
Photo credit: Mega
8 of 8
But now even Shia has been caught in what he admits is "a new low" — as the star pleads: "The severity of my behavior is not lost on me," and "I hope I can be forgiven for my mistakes!"
As earlier covered by The National ENQUIRER, an intoxicated Shia was busted in the early hours of July 8 in Savannah after approaching an officer for a cigarette. This shocking video shows Shia mocking an African-American police officer for "arresting white people!"
"I am deeply ashamed of my behavior and make no excuses for it," said Shia — adding: "I have been struggling with addiction publicly for far too long, and I am actively taking steps for securing my sobriety." That's after The ENQUIRER caught Shia following a rehab stint with getting drunk in May!
Photo credit: Mega
Shia was raised in poverty with a father who was a heroin addict and drug dealer — and the troubled former child star has a tattoo on his wrist that reads "1986- 2004" as a reminder of his troubled past.
Photo credit: Getty Images
"It reminds him of just how lucky he's been, "an insider told The ENQUIRER in 2008. But then the "Transformers" star was arrested that same year for drunk driving in West Hollywood.
Photo credit: Mega
Shia's downward spiral then began in earnest after he was arrested in 2014 for drunken behavior following an outburst during a Broadway performance of “Cabaret” in New York City. That humiliating outburst had him seeking help at an alcohol rehab facility in Hollywood.
Photo credit: Mega
He was arrested again in Texas for “public intoxication” in 2015 — and in 2017, Shia was arrested again in New York during his own art exhibit at “The Museum of the Moving Image” — after he shoved a man attending Shia's public art display titled “He Will Not Divide Us,” where the star was protesting President Trump.
Photo credit: Mega
But now even Shia has been caught in what he admits is "a new low" — as the star pleads: "The severity of my behavior is not lost on me," and "I hope I can be forgiven for my mistakes!"