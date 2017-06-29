WATCH: Shia LaBeouf: Sloshed Star Falls Off The Wagon

Oddball actor Shia LaBeouf — who partied up a storm with fans in Helsinki, Finland on May 13 in shocking video — took a paparazzi-facing pee yesterday on a Savannah, Georgia movie set!
Photo credit: Getty Images/BACKGRID/Files
2 of 7
The video, originally seen on RadarOnline, caught the former child star breaking loose after spending a month living in isolation in a cabin outside of Helsinki as part of a performance art project. In a wacky twist, his only communication with the outside world was by text messaging with fans at a Helsinki museum.
Photo credit: Files
3 of 7
The trouble started when Shia left his cabin and surprised fans at a nearby pizza restaurant, where the video footage here shows Shia slurring, shouting and sloshing his way through the lyrics of the hit song “Chandelier” by pop singer Sia.
4 of 7
“The first 30 minutes seemed fine, but then things got crazy the more he drank,” an eyewitness told The National ENQUIRER. With Shia’s wife, model Mia Goth, nowhere in sight, the party moved to a karaoke bar where, according to the eyewitness, Shia must have guzzled “another five to 10 drinks at the bar, even after drinking a lot at the pizza place!”
Photo credit: Getty Images
5 of 7
The eyebrow-raising exposure photos occurred on the movie location of "The Peanut Butter Falcon" near Savannah, where Shia and co-stars including "Fifty Shades of Grey" siren Dakota Johnson were shooting a scene on the beach.
Photo credit: BACKGRID
6 of 7
During a break in the action, Shia walked over to the lapping surf, dropped his fly and drained the dragon.
Oddball actor Shia LaBeouf — who partied up a storm with fans in Helsinki, Finland on May 13 in shocking video — took a paparazzi-facing pee yesterday on a Savannah, Georgia movie set!
Photo credit: Getty Images/BACKGRID/Files
The video, originally seen on RadarOnline, caught the former child star breaking loose after spending a month living in isolation in a cabin outside of Helsinki as part of a performance art project. In a wacky twist, his only communication with the outside world was by text messaging with fans at a Helsinki museum.
Photo credit: Files
The trouble started when Shia left his cabin and surprised fans at a nearby pizza restaurant, where the video footage here shows Shia slurring, shouting and sloshing his way through the lyrics of the hit song “Chandelier” by pop singer Sia.
“The first 30 minutes seemed fine, but then things got crazy the more he drank,” an eyewitness told The National ENQUIRER. With Shia’s wife, model Mia Goth, nowhere in sight, the party moved to a karaoke bar where, according to the eyewitness, Shia must have guzzled “another five to 10 drinks at the bar, even after drinking a lot at the pizza place!”
Photo credit: Getty Images
The eyebrow-raising exposure photos occurred on the movie location of "The Peanut Butter Falcon" near Savannah, where Shia and co-stars including "Fifty Shades of Grey" siren Dakota Johnson were shooting a scene on the beach.
Photo credit: BACKGRID
During a break in the action, Shia walked over to the lapping surf, dropped his fly and drained the dragon.