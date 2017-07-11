WATCH: Shia LaBeouf Meltdown Caught On Body Cam

The disturbing footage shows Shia screaming foul epithets at the police man who arrested the "Transformers" star at his hotel after an allegedly drunken display just minutes before. Shia — with multiple arrests in his past — goes from pleading, "What did I do?" to mocking the African-American officer for "arresting white people!"
Photo credit: BACKGRID/Files
3 of 6
As seen here, the shocking scene includes Shia screaming: "You going to put these [cuffs] off my arms or you be f**king f**ked!" Shia also boasts of his "millionaire lawyers" while repeatedly calling the officer a "stupid bitch." Then he lectures the officer about politics!
4 of 6
"You got a president don't give a sh!t about you," says Shia, "and you stuck in a police force that don't give a f**k about you — so you wanna do what? Arrest white people who give a f**k?"
Photo credit: BACKGRID/Files
5 of 6
As previously reported by The National ENQUIRER, the former child star was arrested in Savannah after being charged with public drunkenness, disorderly conduct and obstruction. The actor first caught the officer's attention when he approached the cop on a downtown street to ask for a cigarette.
Photo credit: Getty/Files
6 of 6
In 2008, Shia was busted on drunk driving charges in West Hollywood. He was arrested again in 2014 for “drunken behavior” following an outburst during a Broadway performance of “Cabaret” in New York City. He went into rehab — but The ENQUIRER had already caught the star boozing again in May!
The disturbing footage shows Shia screaming foul epithets at the police man who arrested the "Transformers" star at his hotel after an allegedly drunken display just minutes before. Shia — with multiple arrests in his past — goes from pleading, "What did I do?" to mocking the African-American officer for "arresting white people!"
Photo credit: BACKGRID/Files
As seen here, the shocking scene includes Shia screaming: "You going to put these [cuffs] off my arms or you be f**king f**ked!" Shia also boasts of his "millionaire lawyers" while repeatedly calling the officer a "stupid bitch." Then he lectures the officer about politics!
"You got a president don't give a sh!t about you," says Shia, "and you stuck in a police force that don't give a f**k about you — so you wanna do what? Arrest white people who give a f**k?"
Photo credit: BACKGRID/Files
As previously reported by The National ENQUIRER, the former child star was arrested in Savannah after being charged with public drunkenness, disorderly conduct and obstruction. The actor first caught the officer's attention when he approached the cop on a downtown street to ask for a cigarette.
Photo credit: Getty/Files
In 2008, Shia was busted on drunk driving charges in West Hollywood. He was arrested again in 2014 for “drunken behavior” following an outburst during a Broadway performance of “Cabaret” in New York City. He went into rehab — but The ENQUIRER had already caught the star boozing again in May!