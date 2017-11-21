Norman Reedus: ‘Walking Dead’ Star Loves His Nude Scenes
"The Walking Dead" saw its Season 8 premiere suffer a stunning 43-percent drop from season seven’s kickoff, but those nosediving numbers haven’t dampened the spirit of star Norman Reedus, who’s been yapping about flapping his manhood on the cable hit!
Photo credit: Getty Images/Files
The actor, who plays headlining zombie hunter Daryl Dixon, spent a chunk of season seven being tortured, and undressed — which hurt the series, several critics told The National ENQUIRER. But Norman admits he doesn’t mind baring it all on set.
Photo credit: Files
In fact, he prefers it to wearing the small covering producers provided to help preserve his modesty. “The thing is, they give you this little sock to wear, and you feel weirder with the sock on,” said Norman.
Photo credit: Getty Images
“On 'The Walking Dead' I came out in a bathrobe ... and I just dropped the robe and I was butt naked.” And he says everyone on the set looked away from him! Viewers feel the same way, insiders said.
Photo credit: Getty Images
“Reedus may be fine flashing all that flesh, but maybe the audience doesn’t want to see it,” said one critic. “That could be one reason why people are tuning out. They want to see zombies — not a nearly naked 50-year-old dude.”
Photo credit: Getty Images
Another insider notes that even with the huge audience drop, "Walking Dead" is still a cable powerhouse. But he warns viewers are sending a message: “They need to keep Reedus’ clothes on — and focus on engaging story lines instead."
