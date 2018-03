The amazing pics for the WE networks' second season of "From Not to Hot" show that the former star of "Here Comes Honey Boo Boo" is maintaining her new look after lots of plastic surgery and a major weight loss. She also has the confidence to recreate Marilyn's famous scene from 1955's "The Seven-Year Itch" — where the legendary sex symbol's skirt flew up as she stood over a subway grate.