Marilyn Monroe: Brutally Beaten Over Legendary Subway Scene

3 of 6

Joe became furious as his wife flashed her legs for thousands of oglers on the Manhattan sidewalk. Some men in the crowd jeered and shouted, "Higher!" as a fan beneath the grate blew up his wife's skirt. Legendary film director Billy Wilder was busy behind the camera, but couldn't miss Joe's angry reaction. "He didn’t like what he saw," recalled Wilder, "or what everyone else was seeing."

Photo credit: Getty Images