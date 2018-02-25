Mama June’s Tough Love Over Daughter’s New Guy

Mama June ­Shannon is dishing out tough love — saying that she won’t bankroll teen daughter Pumpkin and her baby daddy fiancé!

“He needs to get a ­better job if he’s going to support my ­grandchild,” June fumed about ­Joshua Efird, who fathered newborn Ella Grace with Lauryn ­“Pumpkin” Shannon, 18.

“I’m always going to be there for her, but Josh, he needs to shape up or ship out,” declared the star of “From Not to Hot” — whose own sordid past that includes hooking up with a child molester and other losers!