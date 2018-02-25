Mama June’s Tough Love Over Daughter’s New Guy

Mama June Shannon is dishing out tough love — saying that she won’t bankroll teen daughter Pumpkin and her baby daddy fiancé!
“He needs to get a better job if he’s going to support my grandchild,” June fumed about Joshua Efird, who fathered newborn Ella Grace with Lauryn “Pumpkin” Shannon, 18.
“I’m always going to be there for her, but Josh, he needs to shape up or ship out,” declared the star of “From Not to Hot” — whose own sordid past that includes hooking up with a child molester and other losers!