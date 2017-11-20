Charles Manson — Murderous Cult Leader Dead At 83

Manson had been rushed to a Bakersfield, Calif., hospital for the second time in 2017, and died of natural causes on Nov. 19, 2017 — having been sentenced to death in 1971. That was after he had sent out his murderous disciples to murder Sharon Tate and her friends at the Hollywood home that the pregnant actress was renting with husband Roman Polanski.
The night after the horrific slaughter of August 9, 1969, Tex Watson and other Manson disciples butchered Leno and Rosemary LaBianca in their suburban home. The gruesome killings — with "Helter Skelter" and "Pigs" written in blood on the walls, and "War" carved into bodies — shocked America and horrified Hollywood figures who'd previously partied with the psycho!
Manson never gave up his homicidal vision, either — boasting that he still dreamt of murdering huge numbers of innocents if he were ever released from prison. "I'm willing to get out and kill a whole bunch of people," Manson told an interviewer. "What I think is going to happen is, we have to bring biology and chemistry in and kill about 400 million to 500 million of you."
The notorious madman left behind several children spawned during the "Free Love" hippie antics of the 1960s. Those include Matthew Roberts, who was never able to meet his father — but told The ENQUIRER he intended to carry on his father's work: “I will certainly promote his message, but it will be a nonviolent revolution of consciousness and the evolution of the human spirit.”
