Bill Cosby Files Appeal — Claims Court ‘Abused Its Discretion’

Bill Cosby lobbed a legal bombshell back at the system that sent him to prison on Dec. 11, as his legal team filed an appeal including the claim that judge in his case allowed “self-incriminating evidence!” The filing, obtained exclusively by RadarOnline, seeks to overturn his conviction for the sexual assault of Andrea Constand on the grounds that Judge Steven O’Neill (left) allowed “self-incriminating” evidence, including a deposition from 2005 in which the comedian discussed drugging women with Quaaludes. That evidence helped convince the jury that found him guilty, leading to a 3-to10 year Pennsylvania prison sentence and a place on the registered sex offender’s list. Read on for details of Cosby’s bombshell appeal, and click here for more celebrity sex scandals…..
Cosby's eight-page filing outlined various arguments on how the lower court “abused its discretion, erred and infringed” on his constitutional rights, claiming that Judge O’Neill
should not have allowed jurors to hear his deposition from the civil suit he had already settled with Constand.
The comedian described his sexual encounter with Constand (left) in that deposition, and also said he had obtained Quaaludes in the 1970s
, which he admitted he gave to women with whom he wanted to have sex, evidence that delivered a crucial blow to his defense.
Cosby had settled that civil suit 2006, paying Constand $3.4 million, with the results sealed. Cosby's new filing claims he only agreed to the 2005 deposition because former Montgomery County D.A. Bruce Castor (left), promised his testimony would never be used against him in any criminal proceedings.
Also cited in Cosby's affidavit is a claim that his Quaaludes testimony had been "backdoored" into the trial, that it wasn't relevant to Constand's allegations, and that it should never have been admitted as evidence. “This testimony was highly prejudicial," Cosby's lawyers wrote.
