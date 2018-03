At the time, Cosby was one of showbiz's most powerful figures. Janice was still one of the first women to speak out against the comic, and has even provided a photo of Cosby that she says is from that same night. She's made it clear that she's ready to testify for Cosby's other alleged victims. "You just have to be brave," she said, "and do it for all the women who can't come forward."