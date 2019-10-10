Roseanne’s Stage Fright Killing Comeback

Disgraced Roseanne Barr’s crippling stage fright threatens to torpedo her comeback tour with comic Andrew Dice Clay!

Desperate to rebuild her career after getting fired from her TV show over racist tweets, the sitcom screwball is seeking help to get back in the game, sources said.

“She needs this tour to save her career, but she’s so terrified about taking the stage again!” an insider said. “She puts on a brave face in interviews, but she’s panic-stricken!”

According to sources, her ’80s pal, foulmouthed funnyman Andrew, has been coaching Roseanne, 66, on how to recover her self-confidence, but she’s also seeking professional help to help shed her personal demons.

While a rep for Roseanne denied our story, the former “domestic goddess” has a history of mental issues, including a stay in a psych ward when she was a teen.

“Roseanne has hired a life coach,” an insider claimed. “It’s meant to help her recognize the issues that put her in the dark place she’s in today and understand the obstacles holding her back.”