Caitlyn Stuns Family: I’m Going To Be A Mom!

Caitlyn Jenner used her birthday bash to tell her shocked family she’s going to be a mother, insiders snitched.

Tipsters told The National ENQUIRER that spoiling sex-swapping sweetie Sophia Hutchins with a lavish lifestyle is no longer enough for the lovestruck senior citizen — because her 23-year-old galpal wants to start a family!

Though the former Olympian is already a parent of six, she’s so desperate to keep her live-in love happy she’s willing to make it happen, said the source, adding: “Being a mom at 70 is not something Caitlyn ever thought she’d want, but she’d do anything for Sophia.”

Sophia’s been the cradle-robber’s constant companion since 2017, helping Cait through alleged periods of estrangement from her offspring and her former family, the Kardashians.

The baby bombshell stunned Cait’s kids, according to sources who said the former reality star’s offspring haven’t completely accepted young Sophia’s place in their parent’s heart.

“The fact is Caitlyn’s not getting any younger,” the source said. “She’s had plenty of experience having kids — but she may not be able to pick one up anymore!”

Caitlyn did not respond to a request for comment.