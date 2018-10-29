Caitlyn Jenner Turns 69 Years Old With Her Younger Woman

Caitlyn Jenner celebrated turning 69 years old with by bringing her younger woman Sophia Hutchins along for a trip to Los Cabos, Mexico — where the former Bruce Jenner used to vacation along with his ex-wife Kris and their pals O.J. Simpson and Nicole Brown Simpson! Caitlyn was also relaxing in style, showing off a a single-piece swimsuit. Sophia, meanwhile, was showing off some dramatic new curves! The recent college grad has reportedly enhanced her own sex change with some breast enhancement surgery, as she stays close to her “business partner” Caitlyn. Insiders add, however, that there could be a troubling twist to why Caitlyn celebrated her birthday away from her family. Some sources are saying that even more of Caitlyn’s kids now want to stage an intervention before the former Olympian gets married to her younger woman…