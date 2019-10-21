O.J. Simpson Tweeting His Way To A TV Show

Crafty ex-con O.J. Simpson is using Twitter to relaunch his broadcasting career!

That’s the shocking claim of pals of the disgraced football legend, who has been presenting unsolicited online insights on everything from the Democratic presidential debates to the Kardashians.

“He thinks by offering his perspectives on the hot topics of the moment, it will make him look like a relevant pop culture prognosticator,” an insider snitched. “He’s hoping it will spark new interest in him as an on-air personality!”

Before he was charged and acquitted of hacking to death ex-wife Nicole Brown and her pal Ron Goldman in 1994, O.J. was a regular presence on sports broadcasts and commercials.

“He is hoping all his friends in the business will see he can still do it and help him land a spot back on TV,” the source said.

O.J., 72, didn’t respond to a request for comment.