Princess Diana: Her Taped Confessions Revealed

The blockbuster tapes — recorded 10 years into her miserable marriage and just recently released — reveal the late beauty was so desperately unhappy while living within the confines of Britain's royal family that she tried to kill herself five times! "Until now, no one knew just how bad things were for Diana," a Buckingham Palace insider confided to The ENQUIRER.

Diana was a sheltered 20-year-old virgin when she married Charles, then 32, in July 1981 — and she quickly spiraled into a deep depression. She was so despondent four months into her pregnancy with Prince William that she threw herself down a flight of stairs "trying to get my husband's attention, for him to listen to me," Diana admitted on one tape.

"I had told Charles I felt so desperate and I was crying my eyes out. He said I was crying wolf. 'I'm not going to listen,' he said. 'You're always doing this to me. I'm going riding now.' "So I threw myself down the stairs. The queen comes out, absolutely horrified, shaking — she was so frightened. I knew I wasn't going to lose the baby, though I was quite bruised around the stomach."

Shockingly, coldhearted Charles was unmoved by her fall! "When he came back, you know, it was just dismissal, total dismissal," Diana said. That wasn't tragic Di's only attempt to end her life. "We had a few trying-to-cut- wrists, throwing things out of windows, breaking glass. I gave everybody a fright," she confessed.

The dejected princess once cut herself with a penknife "and scratched myself heavily down my chest and both thighs" after Charles had ignored her. "There was a lot of blood — and he hadn't made any reaction whatsoever," she recalled. A candid Diana described her actions as "a desperate cry for help" — and claimed Charles' cruelty had few limits.

In one vicious argument, she said Charles claimed his father, Prince Philip , told him if the marriage wasn't working out within five years, Charles could go back to his bachelor ways! The couple eventually divorced in August 1996, and on the tapes, Diana also confessed to cheating — chiefly her five-year affair with then-hunky redhead James Hewitt , who some have rumored is the biological father of her son Prince Harry

While trapped in her marriage, Diana revealed on the tapes she also cried out for help through food — or rather, the lack of it. During a visit to Vancouver she fainted, and was later blasted by Charles for collapsing in public. When a doctor was called, Diana admitted to him she was bulimic — eating and then purging.

The doctor "didn't know what to say because the issue was too big for him to handle," Di said. "He just gave me a pill and shut me up." Palace employees knew of her disorder, Diana said, but "nobody mentioned it. They all thought it was quite amusing that I ate so much but never put any weight on." Looking back, Diana said she believed others thought "I gave my husband a hard time, that I was acting like a spoiled child. But I just needed rest and patience and time to adapt to all the roles that were required of me overnight."