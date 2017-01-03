1 of 8

AKM-GSI AKM-GSI “She’s on alcohol and benzo[s],” added Radar's spy — saying the former "Spin City" actress is now “in a private house with two other people. The only time she comes out is to see the doctor.” As exposed by The ENQUIRER, the 55-year-old TV legend was caught up in a tragic downward spiral this past July, when startled shoppers at an upscale Los Angeles mall were horrified to see Heather looking “puffy-faced and out of it!”

AKM-GSI AKM-GSI “I couldn’t believe it was really her!” an eyewitness told The ENQUIRER. “Heather looked tired, bloated and unkempt. She had a dazed look on her face with dark circles under her eyes and a large gash on her nose. She just seemed out of it. I overheard her telling her assistant, ‘No, I’m OK, I’m fine,’ as they walked to the car.”

Getty Images Getty Images Insiders soon gave The ENQUIRER an inside look at the tormented life of the former “Dynasty” beauty (seen here in 1983.) “Everyone’s concerned about Heather because of her history with booze and drugs,” said a top source. “One problem in her life could push her over the edge!”

Getty Images Getty Images The troubled star checked into rehab in 2008 after a bender of prescription drugs and alcohol. That same year — as seen in this Sept. 2008 mugshot — Heather was charged with driving under the influence of prescription drugs.

AKM-GSI AKM-GSI She landed back in rehab in 2010, and in January 2012 her sister called 911 from Heather’s home after the actress reportedly downed a cocktail of pills and booze. The actress was admitted to a psych ward, and treated for “intense stomach pain” and “severe distress.” “Heather needs to be in treatment now,” Dr. Judy Rosenberg, CEO of Psychological HealingCenter.com — who hasn't treated the actress — told The ENQUIRER in August.