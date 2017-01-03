1 of 8
A hysterical Heather Locklear has been put away in rehab for the fifth time — just months after The National ENQUIRER revealed how friends feared that the former "Dynasty" star was on the verge of suicide! RadarOnline.com has the blockbuster exclusive on how the tormented beauty was brought to the Cliffside Malibu Rehab Center over the holidays: “When she came in, she was drunk and on pills, crying and screaming. She had to be helped because she was so f--cked up!”
“She’s on alcohol and benzo[s],” added Radar's spy — saying the former "Spin City" actress is now “in a private house with two other people. The only time she comes out is to see the doctor.” As exposed by The ENQUIRER, the 55-year-old TV legend was caught up in a tragic downward spiral this past July, when startled shoppers at an upscale Los Angeles mall were horrified to see Heather looking “puffy-faced and out of it!”
“I couldn’t believe it was really her!” an eyewitness told The ENQUIRER. “Heather looked tired, bloated and unkempt. She had a dazed look on her face with dark circles under her eyes and a large gash on her nose. She just seemed out of it. I overheard her telling her assistant, ‘No, I’m OK, I’m fine,’ as they walked to the car.”
Insiders soon gave The ENQUIRER an inside look at the tormented life of the former “Dynasty” beauty (seen here in 1983.) “Everyone’s concerned about Heather because of her history with booze and drugs,” said a top source. “One problem in her life could push her over the edge!”
The troubled star checked into rehab in 2008 after a bender of prescription drugs and alcohol. That same year — as seen in this Sept. 2008 mugshot — Heather was charged with driving under the influence of prescription drugs.
She landed back in rehab in 2010, and in January 2012 her sister called 911 from Heather’s home after the actress reportedly downed a cocktail of pills and booze. The actress was admitted to a psych ward, and treated for “intense stomach pain” and “severe distress.” “Heather needs to be in treatment now,” Dr. Judy Rosenberg, CEO of Psychological HealingCenter.com — who hasn't treated the actress — told The ENQUIRER in August.
“Her history of drug use and abuse puts her at risk of overdosing or committing suicide by overdose,” added Dr. Rosenberg. As reported by The ENQUIRER, Heather suffered a heartbreaking split in May 2016 after Dr. Marc Mani, her plastic surgeon boyfriend of three years, broke up with the "Melrose Place" beauty. She had posted suggestive photos on social media of herself with ex-husband — and Mötley Crüe drummer — Tommy Lee.
Her engagement to soap hunk Jack Wagner also went up in flames in 2011, reportedly sending her into depression. On another troubling note, her family has a history of suicides. In 1986, Heather’s 27-year- oId cousin shot himself with a handgun. When she was just 16, an uncle killed himself. One source assured The ENQUIRER in 2016 that the actress was "healthy" and that there was "no need to worry" — but another witness to Heather's behavior issued a dire warning: “It’s frightening! Heather could kill herself!”
