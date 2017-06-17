Check Out The Hottest Celebrities This Week

On John Legend
’s tour, Kansas City
played home to the Legend family for several hot summer Missouri days. From playing with Luna
at their Airbnb pool to John grilling for his family on the Airbnb’s outdoor BBQ, the Legends made the most of every day on the road. The family enjoyed the comforts of home and soaked in the sunshine at their hassle-free private pool.
Stranger Things actor Gaten Matarazzo enjoying a tall glass of milk at The Holiday Inn Chocolate Milk Happy Hour
Actor Ansel Elgort previews Activision`s `Destiny 2` at E3
Keanu Reeves flew into Japan — still looking ageless at 52 years old!
KISS rocker Gene Simmons
struck his best seductive pose when caught getting a tuxedo fitting in Beverly Hills.
Wilmer Valderrama gets ready for Father's Day by engraving a personalized bottle of Johnnie Walker Blue Label for his Dad
teph Curry celebrates the Golden State Warriors NBA Championship with over $150,000 worth of of Moet & Chandon at Harlot Nightclub in San Francisco.
Zoe Kravitz looked like a superheroine while hitting the red carpet for the premiere of "Rough Night."
Tori Spelling uses The Hungry Fan`s Game Day Cookbook (written by Daina Falk) to prepare her Father’s Day BBQ in LA
Chef Bobby Flay demonstrates how to make delicious summer dishes using Lipton Iced Tea at Lipton Summer Camp in NYC
Allergy sufferer Debra Messing is spotted cozying up to her pup, Henry, and enjoying a summer day outdoors thanks to Zyrtec
World renown Australian spiritual healer Todd Savvas seen on Good Day LA teaching anchor Maria Quiban on how to heal grief.
Xenadrine ambassador and Yahoo Celebrity Host, Julissa Bermudez was spotted looking toned and energized, post-trail workout in the LA hills.
Eva Longoria
was caught in the rain while in Vancouver to shoot a remake of the 1987 Goldie Hawn
comedy "Overboard."
Jennie Garth joins vitafusionTM and the Fruit Tree Planting Foundation to plant a fruit tree orchard at Dewitt Clinton High School, bringing nutrient rich fruit to communities in need.
Her ex John Mellencamp
is back with Meg Ryan
, but that doesn't seem to be bothering 63-year-old Christie Brinkley
while out in NYC!
Actress Lori Petty (Orange Is The New Black) and pop artist Sham Ibrahim attend RU Paul's Drag Con at the Los Angeles Convention center!
Good news for Taylor Swift's squad! Fashion artist Donald Robertson has joined forces with FUNBOY to design limited-edition mythical mermaid pool floats for Summer 2017.
Alessandra Ambrosio picking up Jergens Natural Glow Wet Skin Moisturizer for her signature sun-kissed glow
Riley Keough sporting new red hair and a Tiffany HardWear Wrap Bracelet on her way to The Tonight Show in NYC
Stevie Wonder
was living large as the music legend stepped out in Beverly Hills with his family!
Anna Camp encourages consumers to try the new NESTEA Peach flavored iced tea, right in time for National Iced Tea Day on June 10
Antonio Banderas at Doheny Room at Delano for Miami Fashion Week Designer’s Dinner Hosted by Vogue Mexico on June 1st.
Held at Equinox in Brickell on Sunday June 4th, Alina Shriver the Exclusive Licensing Agent for celeb pop-artist Romero Brittoand the wife of Best Buddies founder, Anthony Shriver and sister in law of Maria Shriver received the proclamation declaring the day as Women’s Alzheimer’s Movement - Move for Minds Day by Miami's Mayor Phillip Levine.
Actor Dave Annable throws out first pitch at Mets Game in Old Navy’s Getaway Shirt
Priyanka Chopra takes on NYC with a pair of sunglasses and Aquafina Sparkling.
Candy Obsessed!? Kelly Rowland shows her love for ALL things chocolate, by teaming up with OERO Chocolate Candy Bar for the #MyOreoCreation #Contest
Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay dressed for the part while serving as Grand Marshall at NASCAR's AAA 400 at Dover International Speedway!
Oscar-winning actress Anne Hathaway
tried to keep a low profile while out in NYC!
Candace Cameron Bure tackled the rock-climbing wall at Kalahari Resorts and Conventions in Sandusky, Ohio
Jerry Seinfeld
showed a lot of emotion while joining his wife Jessica to host a bash for the GOOD+ Foundation in New York City.
Mariah Carey
uses Wag!
, the new on-demand dog walking service, while on vacation to pamper Jill E Beans
with long walks.
Anna Faris
was doing her best Goldie Hawn
impersonation while shooting the remake of the 1987 comedy "Overboard."
DJ team Axwell /\ Ingrosso performed during the first Robin Hood Rocks charity concert of 2017 at Kola House in New York City.
Calum Scott performs on the Hornblower Infinity yacht in NYC to celebrate the global launch of LEMON LEMON.
Actor Shane West checking out the new summer menu and bespoke cocktails at Mulberry Project in NYC.