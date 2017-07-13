brad pitt dating divorced angelina

Back In Action!

Brad Pitt’s Rebound Revenge With Two Models

Hollywood golden boy's 'got his A-game back' as he courts two blonde beauties!

By
brad pitt dating divorced angelina
View gallery 10
Getty Images
Brad Pitt’s Rebound Revenge With Two Models
1 of 10
Brad Pitt has bounced back from his bitter divorce with Angelina Jolie and straight into the alluring arms of British stunner Sienna Miller — and a harem of hotties!

Photo credit: Getty Images

Women are throwing themselves at Brad and he’s digging it,” tattles a Pitt pal. But Sienna is first in line because “he’s had a crush on her for years and now he’s getting a chance to go for it,” notes the source.

Photo credit: Getty Images

The 53-year-old "Allied" hunk jumped at the chance to canoodle with Jude Law’s 35-year-old ex-galpal at England’s Glastonbury Festival late last month. They lovingly held hands and cuddled in public before slipping off for steamy private time in their VIP Winnebago. Spy-witnesses say the beautiful couple couldn’t keep their hands off each other!

Photo credit: Getty Images

“Brad is just as desirable now as before he met Angelina,” the pal insists. “Women clearly have the hots for him, but Sienna got his undivided attention at Glastonbury.”

Photo credit: Getty Images

But Sienna’s not the only A-list babe with eyes on Brad. Before the music fest, he enjoyed a cozy L.A. date with supermodel Elle Macpherson, 53, who’s split from billion-bucks hubby Jeffrey Soffer, sources say. “He thinks Elle’s beautiful and smart, but he’s not ready to tie himself down to one woman,” dishes the pal.

Photo credit: Getty Images

And as The National ENQUIRER reported, maneater Demi Moore also has Brad on the top of her hit list!

Photo credit: Getty Images

“Brad’s got his A game back,” says a showbiz insider. “He’s getting a lot of love from Tinseltown.” The showbiz world lined up behind Brad in the wake of his split from Angelina last September.

Photo credit: Getty Images

Her nasty claims he abused their kids — sparked by a fight with son Maddox, 15, aboard a private jet — were later rejected by California’s Children and Family Services Division and the FBI.

Photo credit: Getty Images

“Brad has a lot of friends in the industry and they’ve got his back,” notes the pal. Now Angelina is feeling the chill and is “left looking like the ‘monster,’ ” adds the friend. Brad’s also determined to be a good dad to his brood of six — by going sober.

Photo credit: BACKGRID

Adds the pal: “Brad’s on the way up, while Angie — bitter and alone — is on the way out!”

Photo credit: Getty Images

Comments