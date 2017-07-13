Brad Pitt’s Rebound Revenge With Two Models

“Women are throwing themselves at Brad and he’s digging it,” tattles a Pitt pal. But Sienna is first in line because “he’s had a crush on her for years and now he’s getting a chance to go for it,” notes the source.
The 53-year-old "Allied" hunk jumped at the chance to canoodle with Jude Law’s 35-year-old ex-galpal at England’s Glastonbury Festival late last month. They lovingly held hands and cuddled in public before slipping off for steamy private time in their VIP Winnebago. Spy-witnesses say the beautiful couple couldn’t keep their hands off each other!
“Brad is just as desirable now as before he met Angelina,” the pal insists. “Women clearly have the hots for him, but Sienna got his undivided attention at Glastonbury.”
“Brad has a lot of friends in the industry and they’ve got his back,” notes the pal. Now Angelina is feeling the chill and is “left looking like the ‘monster,’ ” adds the friend. Brad’s also determined to be a good dad to his brood of six — by going sober.
