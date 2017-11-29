Scott Peterson’s Easy Life On Death Row

It's been over 10 years since Peterson was put behind bars for the deaths of 27-year-old Laci Peterson and their unborn son Conner. But he's enjoying "exclusive" perks that few other inmates have at California's San Quentin Prison — including five hours outside every day to shoot hoops or play cards!
"Scott Peterson is living inside a single cell...it's the best that you can ever hope to have," said writer Nancy Mulane, who saw Peterson while visiting Death Row for her book "Life After Murder: Five Men In Search of Redemption."
"I saw this quite buff-looking young man with his shirt off,"continued Mulane. "And he was playing basketball. He looked like you were watching some college athletes out on a neighborhood court." Peterson also has access to an outdoor shower, plus a roof to shade him while relaxing under the sun.
California hasn't put a prisoner to death since 2006. Peterson has little to fear while doing time, and was moved off Death Row to the North Segregation Unit — called "the luxury penthouse suite" — after serving just seven years of his original sentence.
TV newsman Geraldo Rivera also blasted Peterson's jail sentence as "living the life of Riley" — addding: "He's living in luxury. Unlocked cell doors, plays basketball every day with his friends, strums the guitar. They have cookouts. It is amazingly obscene."
