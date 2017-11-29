Scott Peterson’s Easy Life On Death Row thumbnail

Scott Peterson’s Easy Life On Death Row

Laci's murderer plays guitar and rocks out with prison pals!

Learn more shocking secrets as The National ENQUIRER and Radar Online join the Investigation Discovery network for "Scott Peterson: An American Murder Mystery" — premiering Wednesday, November 29 at 9/8c, exclusively on ID!

Scott Peterson shocked the nation with the murder of his wife and unborn child — and now he's enjoying a life of luxury on Death Row! The disturbing story follows — with The National ENQUIRER and Radar Online joining the Investigation Discovery network for "Scott Peterson: An American Murder Mystery" — premiering Wednesday, November 29 at 9/8c, exclusively on ID!

It's been over 10 years since Peterson was put behind bars for the deaths of 27-year-old Laci Peterson and their unborn son Conner. But he's enjoying "exclusive" perks that few other inmates have at California's San Quentin Prison — including five hours outside every day to shoot hoops or play cards!

"Scott Peterson is living inside a single cell...it's the best that you can ever hope to have," said writer Nancy Mulane, who saw Peterson while visiting Death Row for her book "Life After Murder: Five Men In Search of Redemption."

"I saw this quite buff-looking young man with his shirt off,"continued Mulane. "And he was playing basketball. He looked like you were watching some college athletes out on a neighborhood court." Peterson also has access to an outdoor shower, plus a roof to shade him while relaxing under the sun.

California hasn't put a prisoner to death since 2006. Peterson has little to fear while doing time, and was moved off Death Row to the North Segregation Unit — called "the luxury penthouse suite" — after serving just seven years of his original sentence.

TV newsman Geraldo Rivera also blasted Peterson's jail sentence as "living the life of Riley" — addding: "He's living in luxury. Unlocked cell doors, plays basketball every day with his friends, strums the guitar. They have cookouts. It is amazingly obscene."

Meanwhile, Peterson has shown no remorse for slaughtering Laci and Connor — and the craven killer has used his free time to appeal his sentence!

