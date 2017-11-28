Laci Peterson Crime Scene: Real-Life ‘CSI’ Put Scott In Prison

Laci Peterson was eight months pregnant when she disappeared on Christmas Eve, 2002 — and police were still investigating when the body of her unborn son Conner was found floating in the San Francisco Bay on April 13, 2002, followed the next day by her torso washing up on shore. A shocking autopsy helped find Scott guilty, but there was more evidence to gather! Photo credit: Getty Images

Peterson was getting ready to go on the run when police caught him sporting freshly-dyed hair and driving around with $10,000 in cash. The search for evidence began when Peterson claimed to have been fishing when Laci vanished on Christmas Eve — with cops later saying her mutilated body had been dumped into the water near the marina where Peterson launched his boat. Photo credit: Getty/Files

Investigators believed that the pretty mom-to-be was actually murdered in the kitchen of her Modesto, Calif., home. Investigators also concluded that the gases from Laci's decomposing body had blown open a metal drum that had once contained her corpse — after a series of grisly finds. Photo credit: Getty Images

A source said that police believed Laci and Scott had been fighting over his affair with blond masseuse Amber Frey. Just three days before Laci disappeared, she and Peterson had a blazing blowout after she discovered photos he had taken of his illicit lover, said a source: "She told him the marriage was over, and it was going to cost him — he'd be paying both alimony and child support!" Photo credit: Getty Images

"Police believe Peterson may have been planning Laci's death for months and took the opportunity during a violent fight to end her life," said another insider. Persistent CSI investigators had already taken the vital first step of identifying the two corpses — by extracting DNA from Laci's shin bone and her baby's thigh bone for odds of genetic comparison "in the billions." Photo credit: Getty Images

Investigators discovered specks of blood matching Laci's DNA mixed with traces of vomit on one of her mops. They're convinced Peterson used the mop to clean the kitchen after Laci was killed — and the vomit was a chilling indication that she was hit in the stomach hard enough to make her throw up before dying. Photo credit: Getty Images

CSI techs also sought to determine if Laci was bound, gagged, choked and tied to a kitchen chair before she was killed. "There are rub marks on the chair that could have been from a rope," said an insider. Investigators also examined a pair of pliers they found under a seat in Scott Peterson's 14-foot aluminum boat with strands of hair still attached. Photo credit: Getty Images

A published report stated that forensic tests indicate the hair belonged to Laci. "Police believe Laci's hair got caught in the pliers while Scott was preparing her body for disposal in San Francisco Bay," revealed a source close to the family — adding that a missing roll of chicken wire may have been used to "wrap around Laci's body." Photo credit: Getty Images

And just weeks after finding two 55-gallon drums of concrete behind the couple's house, investigators made the stunning discovery of traces of concrete in the bottom of Peterson's boat. Police believe that Peterson had used the concrete blocks to send Laci down to a watery grave.

At the time he was arrested, Peterson's dark brown hair was blond. He insisted it lightened from chlorine in a neighbor's pool where he'd been swimming. But the quick-thinking cops were also able to find a hair stylist in San Diego to say that Peterson had come to her for a dye job.