In a radio interview, Donna recalled Peterson describing how he made sure to keep a receipt from a marina far away from his home in Modesto as proof of his alibi that he was off fishing when Laci went missing. "'You wouldn't believe how much planning I put into it,'" Thomas says the killer told her. "'I looked four or five times to make sure I had the boat slip [receipt] in my pocket before I left the marina.'"

Photo credit: Getty Images