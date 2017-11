“Diana is still a huge part of her boys’ everyday life and always will be,” a source told The ENQUIRER in Nov. 2016. “Harry’s been gushing to Meghan about taking her to the memorial arboretum, where he planted trees with Will.” Sources later reported that Harry, who was only 12 when his mother died on the streets of Paris, had marked the six-month anniversary of their relationship with a trip to Diana’s ancestral home at the Althorp Estate.